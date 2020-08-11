ASHLAND – Town Manager Joshua Farrar explained to Ashland Town Council last week that the 2020 General Assembly Special Session Legislative Agenda pertaining to the municipality is “largely focused on police reform.”
The Special Session convenes on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Following discussions with Chief Douglas Goodman of the Ashland Police Department and council members, Farrar presented the three-page law enforcement-based proposal.
He noted that council would consider: Is your sentiment your recommendation on what you might think? You will try to influence bills as they are developed, and then subsequent approval.
Farrar also said council “can only propose [bills] as an idea. They aren’t really bills that we can respond to. We had to build this in a somewhat kind of generic, general way.”
The town will “identify those things that we may support, we already do it, or more people should do it.”
Farrar then turned his attention to page two of the document, saying, there were bills “that we think we could agree with. The devil’s in the details.”
Before bringing Goodman to the podium to address council, Farrar said there were “a few items in the bills that would genuine be a detriment to public safety and hurt our police department. Once again,” he told council, “This is your legislative agenda.
The police chief opened his comments by telling council that there are “44 big-time ideas for various and different interest groups – national and state level.”
In responding to some “of those big ideas,” Goodman agrees with increasing support for agencies that have either received a State of Accreditation of Law Enforcement, incentivized support (Ashland is accredited by CALEA, Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). This is, in my opinion, some of the broadest strokes that anyone could wave. It is not just a one-hit wonder.”
Goodman then pointed out “re-inspection, use of force, pursuits, evidence handling, ethics, and training. We have already been dealing with [these] as an accredited agency for years – since 2008.”
Training is available for CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) officers in a 40-hour class. Goodman said the training helps in “recognizing those who might be in crisis, learning how to listen, and learning how to communicate when someone is in crisis, especially hiring from a pool of applications who are used to digital communication, not face-to-face.”
The course “teaches you how to talk and how to listen.”
Goodman was straightforward when he said, “Chokeholds should not be allowed.”
Prohibiting searches based on the odor of marijuana, he continued, often led to the recovery of other drugs, including heroin and opioids, as well as weapons.
As for the legalization of marijuana, the chief, said, “We all have different opinions on this. Look at states like Colorado. One statistic that is not argued is the number of fatal accidents while under the influence of drugs is up.”
“The challenge for us is there is no roadside breath test for marijuana intoxication,” the chief added. “So the additional training that would be needed to combat this, the entry level training that would be needed for Advanced Roadside Impairment Enforcement, is a drug recognition expert.”
He also said more officers would be needed to be able to identify people under the influence of a substance. To become a Drug Recognition Expert, an officer must undergo a 60-hour class.
“Prohibiting traffic stops on equipment violations might not seem like a big deal, like a loud muffler dangerous equipment violation, but it means we can’t stop that car based on that one piece of reasonable suspicion,” Goodman said.
The General Assembly might be considering “Requiring a verbal warning before a use of force situation, ambush situations or active shooter where there may not be time; if that bill was submitted, we just want to look at the details.”
The creation of a Citizen Review Board also may be in talks. While he said he wasn’t “strictly opposed to this,” the chief said, “Quite frankly, I already think I have a Citizen Review Board, and I’m talking to them right now.”
If such a board would operate in a more detail-oriented capacity, Goodman said they would have “to be very careful, and I think it’s something that -- if not set up properly -- could have a judgmental impact on police officers.” He told council he would “have to look at really hard, and hope that would be a local priority rather than a state mandate.”
Goodman addressed the Marcus (Peters) Alert, named for a young man in the City of Richmond. The emphasis is on mental health crisis situations and the roles of a Community Services Board and other mental health responders. “If done right and done well, it could actually be a really good idea.”
The chief said officers could “deal with the initial response – not every situation is going to have the time to have the crisis workers come out. This needs to be looked at under a microscope.”
According to Goodman, the possibility of eliminating qualified immunity, which would negatively impact recruitment and retention of police officers because they would fear being sued, may be detrimental to the state of Virginia -- and especially Ashland.
“Based on my training and education, I have to earn qualified immunity as a police officer. The only way to earn it is to follow the law. It protects us in a profession where we’re making decisions at a split second rate and not with the hindsight to review that decision,” he said.
“I am not trying to poke holes in it. We will lose good officers, not only across the state but right here in Ashland if this passes. This is the one area that I am concerned about and is keeping me up at night,” Goodman continued.
He concluded by saying, he opposes “de-felonizing assaults on law enforcement officers. We need to make sure those officers have that higher level of protection; quite frankly, when they are under siege.”
Mayor Steve Trivett, speaking on behalf of his fellow council members, said, “We’re supporting it because of what the Ashland Police Department has put into itself, what it represents. We support every police department being at the standard that APD has chosen to go.”
The recommendation of the town manager and police chief was unanimously approved by council.
Council’s next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at town hall.
