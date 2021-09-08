Preliminary year end financial figures promising

The School Division anticipates a $8.5 million return to the county for use in upcoming school and county budgets and the Capital Plan.

In other matters, Cold Harbor resident and Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan addressed the board during public comment regarding recent actions taken by the Hanover School Board.

I’m here today to call upon you to consider the way you choose members for our school board,” Hunter-Jordan. “Most recently, we’ve seen examples of appointees who do not represent all of the children of Hanover County.”

“I don’t know if you were present at our last school board meeting, but there were some things that were said there that were very disturbing,” she continued. “

Hunter-Jordan said the community expects quality appointments based on the applicant’s ability to serve and protect Hanover students.

“We want to make certain that these appointments are non-partisan and they are not made for political groups, but are made on the fact that they are qualified to represent or children and do what is in the best interest of our children.”

She said several incidents at the August meeting of the school board raised concerns.