Proposed employee raises supported at hearing

In other news, County Administrator John Budesky provided a positive update on the county’s vaccination program and said the original goal of providing shots to 70% of the county residents or about 66,000 people could be reached by this week.

The program is now open to persons aged 60 and up for walk-in vaccinations and others can call the center to make appointments.

Within the next week, Budesky said anyone who wants a shot in Hanover County will be able to schedule a vaccination, and, in some cases, select which version of the vaccine they prefer.

He said services at local pharmacies and medical offices also have ncreased substantially.

“We will be through all of the sub-categories by next week,” Budesky said. “For us, it means we’re almost two months ahead of what we told people we would be. The general public will have the opportunity to get those shots in very short order,” he added, referencing those not included in the sub-categories.

The county administrator said he expects the county to be in the vaccination business until June.

“I’m very proud of the work the call center people have done. I’m extremely proud of the work the volunteers have put in, the staff and the health department.”