Proposed employee raises supported at hearing

HANOVER – The Hanover County Board of Supervisors will consider a $513 million FY2022 budget this week that includes significant pay raises for employees and teachers, enhanced public safety investments, and funds future construction projects. It maintains the county’s current real estate tax rate of 81 cents per $100 of assessed value too.
Last week, the public had the opportunity to express their comments at a public hearing on this year’s proposal that represents an 8.7% increase over last year’s General Fund allotment.
A majority of the comments endorsed the plan to increase employee salaries and repair dated step increase systems that provide inadequate raises for tenured employees.
John Szewczyk of the Virginia Professional Educators spoke on behalf of both Hanover professional teacher associations, the Hanover Professional Educators and the Hanover Education Association, and encouraged supervisors to approve the budget as presented.
He said the 2.5% increase in teachers’ salaries approved earlier this year in the Hanover County School Board’s budget, coupled with the additional raises announced late last month, results in pay increases of 4.5% for all teachers. With the salary compression adjustments, some teachers could receive as much as 7.8% increases.
With other localities providing substantial increases in employee and teacher salary increases, Szewczyk said the increases and enhancements are a step in the right direction in keeping the county competitive in attracting the best educators for a system he described as one of the best in the state.
In addition to the obvious benefits of salary increases for teachers and its effect on academic achievement for Hanover students, Szewczyk said that investment pays dividends in a variety of ways.
“That investment pays massive dividends in terms of opportunities for our citizens, but it also impacts the local economy in a major way,” Szewczyk said. “Companies that are considering expansion look carefully at the quality of a prospective locality’s public schools before making a decision to leave or relocate.”
Henry District resident Charlie Waddell told the supervisors that he doesn’t know anyone who will personally benefit from those employee raises, but he heartily endorsed the increases and the FY2022 proposal.
Through numerous personal interactions with county employees, Waddell said he appreciates the professionalism and knowledge displayed by a dedicated group of employees. He said retaining those employees is vital to the county’s continued success.
The increased salaries would, in Waddell’s opinion, increase productivity and commitment on the part of those employees.
“It’s a continuing investment in our future,” he concluded.
Former teacher and parent of Hanover-educated children Patti Davis said increasing funding for education is a step in “building back for the future,” pointing to budgets in prior years beginning in 2008 that cut funding for schools.
During those 13 years, Davis said educators were “asked to do more with less” and said this year’s proposed budget is a “better forward motion.”
“Thirteen years later we have a budget that is not extravagant, but prudent,” Davis said. “It is a budget that restores many things,” she said during the budget public hearing. “We’re showing the people who have stood hard and fast and done their very best that we value that and support them -- and are building back the future.”
She noted that substantial investments made several years ago in technology for students enabled the county to pivot to online education during the recent pandemic.
Bob Nelson asked the supervisors to consider a plan to initiate a neighborhood park program in residentially-zoned communities of the county.
He noted that major parks in the county are located in rural areas, and said neighborhood parks could provide leisure experiences in these communities.
“Neighborhood parks should be in the community development toolbox, encouraged and supported by the county,” Nelson said. “Now is the time to start down this road. Neighborhood parks are a worthy investment in the future of many communities in Hanover County,” he concluded.
The supervisors will consider the FY2022 proposed budget for adoption at today’s meeting that begins at 2 p.m.
In other news, County Administrator John Budesky provided a positive update on the county’s vaccination program and said the original goal of providing shots to 70% of the county residents or about 66,000 people could be reached by this week.
The program is now open to persons aged 60 and up for walk-in vaccinations and others can call the center to make appointments.
Within the next week, Budesky said anyone who wants a shot in Hanover County will be able to schedule a vaccination, and, in some cases, select which version of the vaccine they prefer.
He said services at local pharmacies and medical offices also have ncreased substantially.
“We will be through all of the sub-categories by next week,” Budesky said. “For us, it means we’re almost two months ahead of what we told people we would be. The general public will have the opportunity to get those shots in very short order,” he added, referencing those not included in the sub-categories.
The county administrator said he expects the county to be in the vaccination business until June.
“I’m very proud of the work the call center people have done. I’m extremely proud of the work the volunteers have put in, the staff and the health department.”
He said those efforts will soon mean anyone in Hanover who wants a shot in Hanover will be able to get one.