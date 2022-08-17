Proposed HCPS bathroom policy draws citizen scrutiny

Last week’s Hanover County School Board attracted a wave of supporters and opponents of a proposed Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) bathroom and locker room policy for transgender and non-binary students.

Lisa Seward, the school board attorney, presented the proposed policy to the board at its Aug. 9 meeting.

“As the board knows, there have been numerous full-discussion meetings and in-depth conversations about this topic over the last year and a half,” Seward said.

The policy was drafted with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian legal advocacy group that has served as legal guidance in review of the current HCPS “equal educational opportunities” policy.

The drafted policy states HCPS’ commitment to “ensuring that school facilities are safe and adequately protect student privacy.” Currently, students have access to restrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities that corresponds to their biological sex. Any student may access single-user facilities in school common areas or, upon request, in the nurse’s office or other limited-access areas of the school.

The policy proposes that if a student who identifies as transgender requests access to restrooms that align with their gender identity but not their sex, the following process will be used to evaluate each request on a case-by-case basis.

First, the student and their parent or legal guardian must submit a written request to the principal of their school. School administration will receive all relevant information, which may include a statement from the student that specifies their gender identity and how they have “consistently, persistently and insistently expressed that identity”; signed statements from the student’s physician, therapist or licensed counselor verifying a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or that the student “consistently and authentically” expresses a binary gender identity; statements from the student’s parent or guardian; the student’s disciplinary or criminal records; information related to the privacy and safety of other students, and any other relevant information.

School administration may request a meeting with the student and parent or guardian to discuss the request and solicit additional information.

After all relevant documentation is submitted, the principal of the school will provide a written summary of the request, along with supporting documentation, to the school board for review at its next regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting. Each request and relevant information will remain confidential, and the school board members will provide their decision in writing to the parent or guardian of the student.

The draft additionally states that a student and their parent or guardian “may request access to locker rooms and changing facilities that correspond to the student’s professed gender identity” through the same process and may include additional considerations by the board involving any factors relevant to “preserving student privacy and safety.”

Seward clarified that the proposed policy will not require that all listed documentation must be submitted before a request is considered.

If a request is denied, the student and their parent or guardian may re-submit their request if the “student’s circumstances materially change.”

The public input portion of the meeting yielded a crowd of 40 registered speakers. The board room was packed with citizens wearing shirts and holding signs expressing support and opposition of the proposed policy, including “Protect Every Kid” signs held by its supporters and “Every Kid Includes Trans Kids” signs held by opponents.

Many citizens voiced their opposition to the proposed policy, arguing that the policy is not inclusive enough and further isolates transgender and non-binary students.

Kristin Stevens said she believed the drafted policy is “well-intentioned but completely the wrong delivery.”

“While you’re focusing on checking all those boxes, you seem to forget that there are actual students who this policy affects,” Stevens said. “Those students are someone’s child, sibling and friend… this policy demonizes and dehumanizes our transgender and non-binary students.”

“I want to see a more inclusive policy that protects transgender children instead of criminalizing them,” said Shannon Spiggle of the Mechanicsville District. “This policy says nothing about how these children will be protected but instead talks about the unneeded paperwork and hoops they have to go through just to use the bathroom.”

“You are oppressing the already-oppressed,” said Dana Clark of the Chickahominy District. Clark was among the speakers who criticized the proposed process as a “colossal waste of time, resources and money.” She also suggested that the policy’s language has “offensive” implications, including the use of the word “profess” that may suggest falsity.

“It’s my child’s realty. It’s not false,” Clark said. “That at least needs to be stricken.”

“You also imply that my child is a degenerate,” Clark furthered. “Not only does he have to explain transgenderism to you, not only do I have to support it, but somehow we’re to give you personal, invasive information from our medical provider or therapist to also support who he is… just to use a bathroom.”

Kristin Holte of the Cold Harbor District was among those who spoke in favor of the proposed policy.

“The majority of Hanover County supports parental rights and safe bathrooms for all students, and this policy does both of those things,” Holte said. “I cannot stress the importance of protecting the bodily privacy and safety of each student.”

“I wish to thank the board for respecting Hanover values and continue to stand against model transgender policies that undermine parental rights,” Holte added.

The public input portion reached its hour limit after the 17th speaker. The school board was scheduled to hold a separate meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to give the remainder of registered speakers and others the opportunity to address the board. That meeting occurred after press time.