Proposed school budget has raises, new positions

HANOVER — Hanover County Public Schools superintendent Michael Gill presented a 2022 operating budget that seeks to turn back the clock on many goals outlined in last year’s budget presentation.
Many items on the 2021 budget were slashed due to COVID-19 concerns, including teacher salary increases and a number of additional mental health and emotional support positions.
Gill told Hanover County School Board members that all of those important needs addressed in last year’s budget are back on the table with this year’s proposal at a special budget meeting held Jan. 19 at the Central Office.
Included in that list of budget priorities is a 2.5 percent increase for teachers and a continuing commitment to address compression issues in the salary scale.
Gill proposed a $300 buffer separating pay grades that will result in additional raises for about 75 percent of Hanover teachers.
Including the 2.5 percent salary increase and compression adjustments, some teachers could enjoy an up to 6 percent increase, with an average increase of 3.7 percent systemwide.
The proposal also restores nine additional positions addressing increasing mental health, behavioral and emotional well-being among students and school counselors.
When Gill was forced to adjust his 2021 budget almost last year, he told board members he was not hitting the delete button, but only pausing on the long list of needs facing the system.
On Jan. 19, the superintendent indicated the 2022 proposed budget attempts to hit the play button again.
This year’s proposal continues a tradition of placing priorities on academics, but also focuses on other areas and seeks to provide a holistic approach, including social and emotional well-being.
“I’m happy to go back a year ago and unpush the pause button and push the play button because those needs in January 2020 are still needs … and more in 2021. What you see moving forward is addressing those same needs and expanding on them,” Gill said before outlining the FY2022 budget.
The superintendent said his $215.5 million proposal relied on a more generous than usual allotment from the Commonwealth.
Like many school districts across the state, Hanover is experiencing a decline in enrollment during the pandemic that could have resulted in significantly lower state contributions.
To assist school divisions, the state issued $2.9 million in no loss enrollment compensation. In addition, the division received a one-time state grant that added another $2.8 million to the revenue side of this year’s budget.
Even with those increased, and one-time, state funds, local monies still provided the majority of funding for this year’s budget, about 49 percent while the state share equaled 47 percent, a decrease of 1 percent.
Gill said those lowered enrollments could present future problems and the bulk of vacancies are occurring at the kindergarten level.
As of September, Hanover enrollment had dropped 927 students systemwide from last year’s figures.
The superintendent said he expects those numbers, especially in the kindergarten ranks, to rebound in the future. While enrollment numbers have declined, Gill said the list of needs gets forever longer.
“While our enrollment has declined, our needs have increased,” Gill said.
The increases in calls for mental health and emotional counseling have doubled in recent years in many categories, and school officials received 257 suicide assessment requests last year with 37 of them being classified as an “imminent” threat.
Almost 90 calls were received at Child Protective Services last year, and — although these numbers have decreased — Gill said it’s not a cause for celebration. Due to the pandemic, he said fewer children are being observed by those charged with reporting those types of incidents.
More than 40 percent of homebound students are being taught at home due to mental health issues.
Gill said the behaviors being displayed are not unique, but being displayed at a much younger age than in past years.
Special Education needs also are on the rise with a 58 percent increase in 2016, including a 46 percent increase in autism. More teachers also are needed for English Language Learners whose numbers increased to 500 last year.
Gill’s proposal included nine positions to address mental health, counseling, and behavioral management concerns, including a director, two school counselors and six behavioral or emotional teachers.
In addition to those positions, the new budget addresses needs for the county’s Online School, in its first year of operation.
Gill proposes 10 new positions for the online school, including three new assistant principals.
Gill outlined several other wage-related items contained in this year’s proposal.
In addition to the 2.5 percent proposed salary increase, potentially the largest increase (including compression adjustments and Governor Northam’s proposed increases) since 2008, the budget features an increase of $1 per hour for bus drivers and hourly increases for instructional assistants.
A major portion of increases in health care costs for employees also will be mitigated at a cost of $1.7 million.
Assistant superintendent Terry Stone presented the five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes plans for a new replacement school for John Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools in Ashland and planning for a new secondary school in the eastern portion of the county has been moved up a year to 2023 in the new plan.
Year five of the CIP features the design for the new Battlefield Elementary School replacement project.
“A budget should be a reflection of a school division’s priorities, and what I hope I’m able to demonstrate tonight is through this proposed budget, our priorities … are in two major categories,” Gill said. “Number one is taking care of those who take care of our students. The second category is addressing the holistic needs of our students. Our learners have so many more needs than just academics.”
The School Board held a public hearing on Jan. 26 on the proposed budget, and board members are expected to consider the document for approval at their Feb. 9 meeting. Gill is scheduled to submit that approved budget to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 10 meeting, and approval of the entire county budget is scheduled in April.