Proposed school budget has raises, new positions

Gill said those lowered enrollments could present future problems and the bulk of vacancies are occurring at the kindergarten level.

As of September, Hanover enrollment had dropped 927 students systemwide from last year’s figures.

The superintendent said he expects those numbers, especially in the kindergarten ranks, to rebound in the future. While enrollment numbers have declined, Gill said the list of needs gets forever longer.

“While our enrollment has declined, our needs have increased,” Gill said.

The increases in calls for mental health and emotional counseling have doubled in recent years in many categories, and school officials received 257 suicide assessment requests last year with 37 of them being classified as an “imminent” threat.

Almost 90 calls were received at Child Protective Services last year, and — although these numbers have decreased — Gill said it’s not a cause for celebration. Due to the pandemic, he said fewer children are being observed by those charged with reporting those types of incidents.

More than 40 percent of homebound students are being taught at home due to mental health issues.