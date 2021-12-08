Public airs concerns at VDOT hearing

Following a series of public requests, petitions and surveys, Hanover County officials submitted requests to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to restrict truck traffic on four county roadways in 2020.
Those roads are located in the vicinity of a Wegmans Distribution Center planned for the area, but traffic problems in that area have historically increased, and residents have voiced concerns traffic concerns for years.
Last week, VDOT held a public hearing on the four proposals and allowed residents two minutes each to express their views on the proposed restrictions.
The agency presented its recommendations in an informational session prior to the public comments. Those recommendations still require final VDOT approval, but the agency sought public input which will also be included in the consideration before a final decision is reached.
VDOT staff recommended through truck restrictions for Ashcake Road between Sliding Hill and Lewistown roads and for Atlee Station/Atlee roads.
Two roads were not recommended by VDOT for through truck restrictions. New Ashcake Road and Peaks Road did not meet the qualifying criteria, but could be reconsidered following public comments.
Phillip Frazer, assistant resident engineer for VDOT, presented a brief history of the requested route restrictions and explained the criteria for the agency’s consideration at a public hearing held at the county’s Administration Building and live streamed to the public.
In order for a through truck restriction to be issued, an alternate route must be provided in the application. VDOT compares length of time required and distance with existing conditions. Secondly, it must be determined that through trucks are not compatible with the nature of these roads.
Those two criteria must be met in order to gain approval, and one of the two remaining criteria must also be satisfied. The road in question must be determined to be residential in nature and/or classified as a collector or local road.
Regarding Ashcake Road, Frazier said initial studies found the application did meet three of the four criteria, prompting staff to recommend approval of the application.
All four criteria were met in reference to Atlee and Atlee Station roads, so that request is also recommended for approval.
But, only one of the required criteria was met regarding a request to restrict truck traffic on New Ashcake Road and none were satisfied in the Peaks Road application.
Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard commented on the recommendations as the public comment period began.
“I want you to know that when the Wegmans project was initially approved…. the very first thing we did was ask for this through truck restriction,” Prichard said. “We asked for it on all five of these road parcels. All five are in one of our districts,” she added, describing her efforts and those of Chickahominy District Supervisor Andrea Kelly-Wiecek, who both voted against the Wegmans approval.
The county submitted initial applications for the truck restrictions in June 2020 and added Atlee Road to the list in January of this year.
Prichard acknowledged that the VDOT examination of the criteria contained technical elements that often don’t reflect the affect of the quality of life issue on citizens and urged those attending the public hearing to express those concerns.
“VDOT has looked at these road sections according to their technical specifications, and now it’s our job to let them know the effect it has on the citizens and where we agree or disagree with their conclusions,” Prichard said as the public comment period began.
“We certainly agree you on the ones you have restricted and thank you very much,” Prichard said. “But, we do fundamentally disagree with the ones that you have denied,” she added referring to New Ashcake and Peaks roads.
Prichard noted the five subdivisions, two churches and an elementary school located on the New Ashcake Road designation, and other speakers voiced similar concerns.
“I agree with the previous speakers who said the no truck restrictions should be also applied on New Ashcake and Peaks roads,” said Kevin Damian, a resident of the Foxhead subdivision. “And to go a step further, I think there should be no trucks on any of these five roads.”
Several speakers addressed the concerns of the Brown Grove Community and the impact the impending Wegmans project will have on that historic neighborhood.
“Please hear our voices,” Brown Grove former resident Diane Smith-Drake said as she noted the historical significance of the neighborhood founded by freed black people more than 150 years ago.
The Rev. Kenneth Spurlock of Brown Grove Baptist Church applauded the recommendation to restrict traffic on Ashcake Road.
“It has been proposed that Ashcake become restricted from Sliding Hill Road to Lewistown Road. Our recommendation is that this proposal actually becomes reality,” he said. “This is a narrow road with no shoulders…. and this is the same road that has constant flooding.”
Spurlock cited the number of accidents that occur annually in front of the church, and said an employee entrance planned for the Wegmans project will increase traffic on the narrow road.
Frazier said comments will be accepted through Dec. 16 and concerned citizens can email comments to Phillip.frazer@vdot.virginia.gov.
“We will take that recommendation and the public input and we will package that all together, and we will route that to our executive leadership,” Frazier said. “Ultimately, the VDOT commissioner has final authority to approve or deny any through truck restriction on a secondary system road.”