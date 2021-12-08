Public airs concerns at VDOT hearing

In order for a through truck restriction to be issued, an alternate route must be provided in the application. VDOT compares length of time required and distance with existing conditions. Secondly, it must be determined that through trucks are not compatible with the nature of these roads.

Those two criteria must be met in order to gain approval, and one of the two remaining criteria must also be satisfied. The road in question must be determined to be residential in nature and/or classified as a collector or local road.

Regarding Ashcake Road, Frazier said initial studies found the application did meet three of the four criteria, prompting staff to recommend approval of the application.

All four criteria were met in reference to Atlee and Atlee Station roads, so that request is also recommended for approval.

But, only one of the required criteria was met regarding a request to restrict truck traffic on New Ashcake Road and none were satisfied in the Peaks Road application.

Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard commented on the recommendations as the public comment period began.