Public hearing set for redistricting plan

“Courts are normally involved only if there are challenges,” Walter said.

The Code of Virginia provides a guideline for localities to navigate the redistricting process, including requirements that the U.S. Census be used for redistricting purposes and most recent results must be utilized.

Localities can only redistrict as required, readjustments cannot be instituted preceding 60 days of an election, and all redistricting must be done in years ending in “1”.

“The combination of a few things have contributed to a time crunch this year because the census came out in August… and adjusted figures came out in September. That was during our blackout period so we could not move forward and do anything, but we have to adopt something by the end of the year,” Walter said. “We’re in this window where we have the information but we have to act pretty quickly.”

The state also requires that districts must include clearly observable boundaries defined as a named road or street, primary and secondary roads, rivers or streams or other natural or constructed barriers.

Property lines or subdivision boundaries cannot be used to designate district lines.