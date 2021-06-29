Public hearing set to decide use of ARPA funds

Budesky said attempting to address the problem minus the support of local dollars has been “challenging” and one source told The Mechanicsville Local that the county had not qualified for state grants regarding broadband funding for localities.

“This is an opportunity for us to use these one-time funds, not only in the amount of just shy of $17 million but we will be able to leverage state funds and potentially federal funds to make that $17 million go much further on behalf of our residents,” Budesky said. “This will be the biggest one-time infusion that we will ever have to really solve this problem on behalf of our residents.”

The county administrator also said a major announcement is forthcoming in the next couple of weeks regarding a significant opportunity for the county to address broadband expansion to undeserved areas.

Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson said the more than $16 million allows the county to better leverage its position in obtaining private investment in the system. The funds also place the county in a more enviable position pertaining to available grants and state funds for broadband improvement.

In other matters, Parks and Recreation Derek Stamey updated supervisors on upcoming plans for the county’s celebration of the Hanover Tomato during July.