Publix presents Tomato Thursday

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation.)

Join Publix supermarkets for virtual cooking demonstrations every Thursday for Tomato Month.

Cooking demonstrations will feature Publix Aprons Cooking School Chefs along with local partners. Each cooking demonstration will feature the famous Hanover Tomato.

Select demonstrations also will include suggested pairings from a Center of the Universe Brewery representative.

New this year, the Publix Aprons Meals Hanover Tomato recipe booklet will be available at all Virginia Publix locations starting July 1, while supplies last.*

*No purchase is necessary. Limited quantities are available.

Demonstrations scheduled include:

• Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

• Tomato Avocado Bowls

• Thai Style Grilled Chicken Thighs with Tomato Salad

• Candied Tomato and Brie Tart

Registration is free but is required to be eligible for prizes.