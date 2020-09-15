R-MC requests CUP for new use at 301 Caroline

Nora Amos, director of Planning & Community Development, said they are “excited to have the ability to give out that money (CARES – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) to our nonprofits and businesses.” She said town council “has allowed us a little bit of flexibility in helping businesses with the COVID-19 grant funds.” She encouraged the planning commission and those attending the meeting to check out the Trolley Line Trail Ashland to Petersburg that is under construction. She said it is “definitely not what I had envisioned.” The Governor’s Office will hold an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29; RSVP through her. She said the Ashland Street Parties, a non-profit group is doing a lot of work around the town to keep the plaza updated and created the train mural. A party is being planned at Oakdale, with tickets costing $10. The Ashland Theatre is still showing outdoor movies, and the Hanover Arts and Activities Center is coordinating with the theatre to have some outdoor musical events.