R-MC requests CUP for new use at 301 Caroline

ASHLAND – A request for denial and one for approval of a change in a Conditional Use Permit involving Randolph-Macon College ended last week with the Ashland Planning Commission deciding to defer any action until the Oct. 14. Members agreed to review the conditions for the use.
Will Tucker, a Planner II in the office of Planning & Community Development, appeared first before the commission, explaining that the college wants to use the house at 301 Caroline St., covering one-half acre, for administration services.
A portion of the street consists of single-family residences. Tucker said the site is just outside of campus, with the “footprint property being requested to change to office use.”
He noted that the house, which was built in1920, is Colonial Revival in style and “resembles a lot of building patterns you’ll see throughout town.”
Looking ahead, Tucker said it was significant to preserve the property’s character, as well as continue to provide a walkable, predominantly residential and traditional neighborhood. He said there are one to four units per acre.
He described the street as higher-end and that there is a need to protect the “higher-end that we currently have.” Those living there, he said, are “folks bringing higher-paying jobs.”
If the CUP were to be approved, Tucker said it would expand the footprint and operations of the 2009 Master Plan, while, if denied, R-MC would stay within the existing campus footprint from the Master Plan.
He again referred to the impact of the pedestrian/walkable environment, as well as confining the college to the footprint in existence.
Following Tucker in addressing the planning commission was Robert Lindgren, president of R-MC, who pointed out that he resides at 305 Caroline St. “The college and town are inextricably linked, and tonight is another example of that,” he said in his opening remarks.
“I am here to support this Conditional Use Permit for 301 Caroline St. This would be a CUP that would be identical to the one approved for this property’s next door neighbor at 303 Caroline St. That one was approved by this body on Feb. 8, 2012, and by town council on March 6, 2012.”
The only distinction between 303 and 301 Caroline St., Lindgren continued, is that “today the subject property had the college effectively boarding it on two sides, whereas the college boards three sides: east, north and west.”
He said there is a “stronger case for this CUP,” with the college intending “to use this building for our marketing and advancement staff; 303 houses our alumni staff.” He said it would be a “seamless transition from our alumni, media and other important visitors to visit the campus in one of those two buildings when they come to campus.”
Lindgren said he was “grateful for the partnership with the town, as we have construction projects.”
He then cited the economic facts in terms of the relationship the college has with the town. R-MC has 119 employees who live with their families in Ashland. There is an average salary of $54,200, which totals a $6.45 million annual payroll. Forty-eight retirees live in Ashland.”
Lindgren said that $22 million is directly spent in Ashland by R-MC faculty, staff, student and visitors. The college attracts 117,000 visitors a year on average into the Ashland-Hanover area, generating an additional $1 million.
The college’s support to the town, he added, boasts nearly $50,000 in charities, as well as in-kind use of the school’s facilities, including the Blackwell Auditorium and the campus for the Ashland Strawberry Faire. He said there are “many, many other functions” that take place there.
As for the students, Lindgren said they “provide tens of thousands of hours to the town. With the exception of dealing with COVID-19, we welcome our neighbors sitting around the fountain, and we keep lights on the football field to walk the track.”
“During my 14 years, any properties that we have acquired mostly have been to create a buffer between our taller buildings and the surrounding areas, purchased them at retail prices,” he continued.
He said the college’s investment to properties have “helped to maintain the value of surrounding properties as well. We have endeavored to keep these properties as residences.”
The only zoning changes or Condition Use Permit that R-MC has pursued are 303 and 301 Caroline St. Lindgren said, “Some acquisitions such as the intersection of England and Henry streets are associated with our strategic plan for growth. We hope for one day of having a proper entrance from Henry [Street] to the college.”
Even though there may have been talks about exploring additional more retail space, Lindgren said, “R-MC is not a developer, we’re not looking to take over the town.” When the college has been approached by potential sellers, he said, “We turn them down.” He closed his presentation by repeating, “We are inextricably tied with the town.”
There were no speakers for the public hearing portion of the request.
In other business, reports included:
Dan McGraw, representing Ashland Town Council, said grant funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19 had been reviewed; access to broadband is a growing concern, but council doesn’t have an answer for that; updated a policy on appointments; and started FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) training.
Will Tucker, speaking on behalf of the Downtown Ashland Association, said Train Day was postponed; Light Up the Tracks will still take place; the organization is looking at what can be done for Halloween; and work continues on a Railroad Park Subcommittee of the Association, which received a $50,000 matching grant and is setting up around town trying to bring motorists off Interstate 95. He said they were “working very hard on that,” urging community members to visit the website, https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/railroad. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 30.
Nora Amos, director of Planning & Community Development, said they are “excited to have the ability to give out that money (CARES – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) to our nonprofits and businesses.” She said town council “has allowed us a little bit of flexibility in helping businesses with the COVID-19 grant funds.” She encouraged the planning commission and those attending the meeting to check out the Trolley Line Trail Ashland to Petersburg that is under construction. She said it is “definitely not what I had envisioned.” The Governor’s Office will hold an official ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29; RSVP through her. She said the Ashland Street Parties, a non-profit group is doing a lot of work around the town to keep the plaza updated and created the train mural. A party is being planned at Oakdale, with tickets costing $10. The Ashland Theatre is still showing outdoor movies, and the Hanover Arts and Activities Center is coordinating with the theatre to have some outdoor musical events.
The next meeting of the Ashland Planning Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Ashland Town Hall at 101 Thompson St. in Ashland. The meeting also livestreams at https://www.ashlandva.gov/89/Town-Meetings.