GLASCOCK, R. Stuart, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary Glascock. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Ritchie (Jimmy), Claudia Sciacchitano (Bob); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Stuart was a warm and cordial man who never met a stranger and who would try to put a smile on everyone's face. He was a 1949 alumni of John Marshall, a Navy Veteran and a 60-year member of Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge No. 344, A.F. & A.M. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with Masonic rights held at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Stuart, to a charity of your choice.
R. Stuart GLASCOCK
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
