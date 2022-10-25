Rabies vaccination clinics begin Oct. 29, all dogs and cats must be vaccinated

All dogs and cats (including so-called ‘barn cats’) are required by law to be vaccinated for rabies at 4 months of age. Dogs must have tags and a valid license proving the vaccination.

Hanover Animal Control makes it easy for people to get their pets vaccinated by holding two rabies drive-through vaccination clinics this year. Vaccines will be administered at a cost of $10 per dog or cat. Dates and locations could change. Pay by cash or check only.

Clinics will be held:

n Saturday, Oct. 29, at Patrick Henry High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Patrick Henry High School is located at 12449 W. Patrick Henry Road, Ashland. Dr. Scott Nevaiser is the vet.

n Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Hanover County Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Administration Building is located at 7516 County Complex Road at Hanover Courthouse. Dr. Olga Van Beek is the vet.

At each of these clinics, the veterinarian will administer the shots to the pet at your vehicle; do not bring animals into the building. You will complete your registration inside the facility and return to your vehicle. Drive to the area designated for vaccination. You will be expected to leave the vaccination area as soon as you are done.

Only healthy, non-pregnant dogs and cats (to include barn cats) will be vaccinated. No wolf hybrids or other exotic animals will be vaccinated.

The vaccination is good for up to three years unless the pet has never had a rabies vaccination before, in which case it is good for one year. Put the rabies tag on the dog’s collar and keep certificates for proof of vaccination.

For more information about rabies or the upcoming rabies vaccination clinics in Hanover County, call Animal Control at 365-6485.