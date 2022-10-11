Raleigh WASHINGTON

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WASHINGTON, Raleigh L. Jr., 83, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Merle C. Washington; and his parents, Raleigh L. Washington Sr. and Marion Beatrice Stanley. He is survived by his daughter, Anita Washington Sharpenstein (Tony); his brothers, Charlie Washington (Bettie), Frank Washington (Jennifer) and Andy Washington (Debbie); a sister, Bonnie Prokopis (Gus); and many nieces and nephews. Raleigh enjoyed fishing, woodworking and music. He played the piano, tuba and the upright bass. He loved country swing music and The Quebe Sisters. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was also a member of Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. He spent his life working in the telecommunications industry. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was  held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., with interment following in Signal Hill Memorial Park. 

