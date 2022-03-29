Ralph ELLIS

ELLIS, Ralph Earl, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away March 13, 2022 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was born to the late Margaret and James Ellis on May 24, 1949; and predeceased by his brothers, Bernie and James; an infant daughter; and his brother-in-law, Steve Beck. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gail B. Ellis; his daughter, Michelle S. Mayton (Chris); and his son, Kyle R. Ellis; his brother, William L. Ellis (Carolyn); a sister-in-law, Bonnie; brother-in-law, A. Scott Beck (Heather); and sister-in-law, Terri Beck. Ralph adored his granddaughters, Alyssa ad Olivia Mayton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ralph was a fun-loving and kind person. He was a Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Eugene A. Greene, DD/DDR-711. He retired from Wyeth Pharmaceuticals as an electrician. He played softball for many years and retired in his 50s. He graduated from John Marshall High School and after his retirement, he worked tirelessly to connect back with many classmates and facilitated a website for the JMHS Class of ’68. Also, Ralph was a member of Fairmont Christian Church and the ROH Sunday School Class. Our sincere thanks to his caregivers, Naomi, Roxanne and Bill, as well as At Home Hospice and his nurse, Sherrie. We also want to thank his JMHS classmates, friends, neighbors and the Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital for their continued support to the end. Memorial services were held March 19, 11 a.m. at Fairmont Christian Church. Please make contributions to the Parkinson’s Association or the Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF).