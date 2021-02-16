 Skip to main content
Ralph Joel SHOTWELL
Ralph Joel SHOTWELL

SHOTWELL, Ralph Joel, 81, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with his Lord on February 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Elizabeth Shotwell. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Kay Shotwell; daughter, Whitney Shotwell; brother-in-law, Wayne Johnson and his wife, Peggy. Ralph was a loving father, husband and friend. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Lynchburg School of Education. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

