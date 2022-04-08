GARRETT, Raymond Nelson, III, age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va.,passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Ray was born on December 5, 1955, in Richmond. He attended Lee-Davis High School and was a graduate of Hancock North Central High School in Mississippi. Dividing most of his adult life between Tampa and Mechanicsville, Ray worked in a variety of industries including the Virginia Employment Commission. Ultimately, he fulfilled his passion for racing working at Townsend Racing Products in Ashland. Among his many interests were Civil War history, the L.A. Dodgers and the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Stephens; brother, David Garrett; niece, Rachel Lawyer (Todd); great-nieces, Charlotte Lawyer and Rebecca Lawyer; and uncle, H. Lewis Garrett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Garrett; and by his parents, Raymond N. Garrett Jr. and Constance Garrett, whom he cared for in their later years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville on April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice care.
Raymond GARRETT
Obituary
-
-
- 0
