Raymond SANTUCCI

SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly fought with his loving wife by his side. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children, Raymond Joseph Jr. "RJ" and his wife, Lauren, Matthew and Rachel; his three grandsons, Peter, Victor and Dominic; his mother, Italia; brothers, Salvatore and Dennis (Kim); sister-in-law, Susan (David) Berube; brothers-in-law, Joseph Sileo Jr. (Karen) and Patrick Sileo (Heather); as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many dear and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his father, Remi; father-in-law, Joseph Victor Sileo; and mother-in-law, Mildred Sileo. Born on April 2, 1959, Ray grew up in Ossining, New York. He and Ann met and were married there in 1984. Ray began his career as a stonemason, working with his father, Remi and brother, Dennis. Upon moving to Mechanicsville, Virginia in 1993, he became a licensed real estate broker. He also worked in property management, construction and renovation. Ray was a cherished member of the community. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Redeemer, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11042 (Past Grand Knight) and a faithful Catholic. As a father, he was actively involved in his children's activities, like camping with the Boy Scouts and attending school music programs. Ray loved music and encouraged the same love in his children. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He was generous with his time, both participating in charitable projects and helping friends. Ray was always quick to provide advice (asked for or not). Ray's greatest joys were spending time with his family, friends, Knights of Columbus and most recently, his three grandsons. Visitation took place at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to KOVAR (a Knights of Columbus charity serving individuals with intellectual disabilities) and sent to the attention of the Grand Knight, Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.