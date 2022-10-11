Reader believes Wittman is clear on Virginians’ priorities

Too often, people feel disconnected from their elected officials and the decisions they make in Washington. Now more than ever, we need strong leadership in Washington. That is why I am proud to support Congressman Rob Wittman in November as our representative for Virginia's First District. Since coming to office, Rob has consistently displayed true commitment to serving his constituents, and we are lucky to have him as our advocate in Washington.

Rob has always put his constituents first, and when he isn't in Washington, he can be found around the First District meeting with folks to hear their concerns and thoughts on how he can best represent them in Washington. Rob always advocates for policies that will help our families and businesses thrive in this hurting economy. Rob is also a strong advocate for our nation's service members and veterans and works tirelessly to ensure they receive the benefits they deserve. Additionally, Rob has spent his entire career working to protect the environment, including preserving the health of the Chesapeake Bay - he recognizes that our waters, lands and natural resources must be properly managed and maintained to continue to serve the needs of Virginia and the nation. It’s clear that no matter the issue, Rob understands Virginians’ priorities and uses them to guide his actions in Washington.