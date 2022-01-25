Rebecca HOLMAN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOLMAN, Rebecca "Becky," 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined her husband with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Angi (PJ) and Amy (Tim); five grandchildren, JC and Jordan Mullins, Lexi, Crew and Kallie Gipson; and her fur baby, Zoie. Becky was a teacher's assistant and "mom" to many. She loved the beach, especially Nags Head. But her greatest joy was from being with her family and friends. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life service from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.

