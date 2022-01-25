HOLMAN, Rebecca "Becky," 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined her husband with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Angi (PJ) and Amy (Tim); five grandchildren, JC and Jordan Mullins, Lexi, Crew and Kallie Gipson; and her fur baby, Zoie. Becky was a teacher's assistant and "mom" to many. She loved the beach, especially Nags Head. But her greatest joy was from being with her family and friends. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life service from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.
Rebecca HOLMAN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended …
Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in d…
Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local…
ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. …
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friend…
JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed …
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…