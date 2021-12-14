Redistricting plan approved, moves to Attorney General’s Office for further review

Hanover County supervisors approved a redistricting plan that adheres to both state and federal requirements ensuring proportional voting districts within a locality.
Localities are required to update districts every 10 years to reflect as equal a number of voters as possible in each district. In order to achieve the required goals, four of Hanover’s seven districts required adjustments such as additions or deletions.
Redistricting plans require an ordinance, public hearing and review by the State’s Attorney General’s Office. Since 2020 Census data did not reach most localities in the state until September, County Attorney Dennis Walter said the timetable for finalizing a redistricting plan was compressed.
“One of the goals staff had was to change things as little as possible,” he said. “That’s an end to itself, but that’s to ensure some continuity as to where people vote, to keep communities together that have historically been together. We wanted to maintain that wherever possible,” Walter added.
“The end was not to make as few changes as possible but to see if we could get to those target numbers with as little destruction as possible,” Walter said.
The county attorney introduced the plan to the public for engagement in a variety of ways including social media, community meetings, local media, a dedicated e-mail site and public notice in local newspapers.
According to recently released U.S. Census figures, the county’ population increased from just under 100,000 in 2010 to 109,991 in 2020. The county must redistrict to ensure each electoral district contains an equal amount of population.
The base number for each district utilizing latest census figures is 15,713 residents per district. Walter said the target numbers for each district fall within 2.5% of that base.
“All of these districts after the modifications will be within the acceptable range, plus or minus 2.5%,” he said as he presented the modified numbers in the new plan.
Five of the seven districts do not fall within that range and will require adjustments. Beaverdam and Mechanicsville Districts are not affected. Chickahominy District will require the largest adjustment resulting in the loss of about 2,500 people.
In formulating the plan, Walter said the goal has been to maintain election districts, polling places and precincts. He also said changed boundaries should not affect the ability of communities of interest from expressing their concerns at the poll.
Walter cautioned that a finalized redistricting plan could be affected by how the state conducts its redistricting plan.
Chairman Sean Davis said the plan was the result of cooperative planning and research by the county staff working closely with the board.
“We were engaged in this process,” Davis said. “We asked staff to prepare all the recommendations that the board brought to them from input from their constituency.”
He noted that redistricting is a less than perfect process that produces results that don’t fit all expectations.
“What you see before you is not a perfect plan by everybody’s design, and we recognize that…. but we do appreciate the citizens who took the time to email, call, stop by the house to provide some input. Again it’s not perfect. It’s was never designed to be perfect. This was a citizen-designed plan, by and large, and that’s what we have here tonight,” Davis said.
Mechanicsville supervisor recognized the efforts of county IT staff in assisting with the plan’s development. “They have done a wonderful job in trying to balance all of the issues,” he said.
The only adjustment to Mechanicsville was a revision to the boundary line between the Village and Mechanicsville precincts.
Peterson said increased growth in the Village precinct resulted in some lines at the polls in November and the adjustments will rectify that situation.
“We did make some adjustments with the precinct boundaries to balance the precincts,” Peterson said. “All of our precincts will now have reasonably close to the same amount of people.”
A portion of the Old Church area currently served by Henry District supervisor Davis will be moved to the Cold Harbor District.
“I will work hard to be a good representative for all of the people and look forward to getting to know you and represent you on this board,” Cold Harbor Supervisor Michael Herzberg said regarding the new constituents.
Revisions in the South Anna District involve adjustments withe the Beaverdam District. Supervisor Sue Dibble said she worked with Beaverdam rep Bucky Stanley to make those adjustments.
“We believe this a good revision for the western side of town,” Dibble said.
Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard told board members that Ashland Town Council had conferred a preference that the current polling place at the library be moved to the town hall.
“They want to make good use of their new town hall and make sure that their public facility that they spent good money on is used appropriately,” she said.
Walter said that change could be made once the redistricting plan was approved by the attorney general.
Vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she, too, was pleased with the new plan, but cited the difficulty involved in the process in that good intentions often yielded unintended consequences.
“I would emphasize that one of the things that we tried to do when working with Mr. Nelson and the mapping tools was make an effort to consolidate several of our neighborhoods that we know are currently split,” she said. “The sad thing was we were able to make some progress on one, but if we heeled that one, it actually split another subdivision.”
Davis lamented the loss of his Old Church constituents. “It was a great privilege to represent the people in that area,” he said.
Davis’ Henry District is in the somewhat unique situation of the redistricting affecting both its representatives on the planning commission and the school board with both current appointees residing in the area slated to be moved to the Cold Harbor District.
“That’s an extremely difficult position to be in, but the right decision means it’s the right decision,” Davis said. “I believe it does serve as a testament for the people of Hanover that the things that took place did not happen for any political purposes. Tough decisions had to be made.”
Davis said he informed both members of the status change. Both will be allowed to finish their current terms.
“Both of them understand it and are true leaders with a tremendous amount of leadership experience,” Davis said. “They not only accept it but understand it and, quite frankly, they endorse it,” he added.
The board unanimously approved the redistricting plan, which will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office by the end of this month for consideration.
The attorney’s general’s review confirms that procedural guidelines have been followed as all regulations regarding redistricting have been followed. Once the review is complete and the plan approved, the redistricting takes effect.
Once the plan is approved, new voter information will be forwarded to residents.