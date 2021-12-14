Redistricting plan approved, moves to Attorney General’s Office for further review

Vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said she, too, was pleased with the new plan, but cited the difficulty involved in the process in that good intentions often yielded unintended consequences.

“I would emphasize that one of the things that we tried to do when working with Mr. Nelson and the mapping tools was make an effort to consolidate several of our neighborhoods that we know are currently split,” she said. “The sad thing was we were able to make some progress on one, but if we heeled that one, it actually split another subdivision.”

Davis lamented the loss of his Old Church constituents. “It was a great privilege to represent the people in that area,” he said.

Davis’ Henry District is in the somewhat unique situation of the redistricting affecting both its representatives on the planning commission and the school board with both current appointees residing in the area slated to be moved to the Cold Harbor District.

“That’s an extremely difficult position to be in, but the right decision means it’s the right decision,” Davis said. “I believe it does serve as a testament for the people of Hanover that the things that took place did not happen for any political purposes. Tough decisions had to be made.”