ASHLAND -- The Ashland Museum will hold its history day camp for rising 2nd-6th grade history buffs again this summer.

Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2-6 at The Center, located at 500 S. Center St. in Ashland.

Campers will explore historic Ashland and participate in games, activities, and arts and crafts. For more information, email ashlandmuseum@comcast.net or leave a voice message at 804-368-7314.