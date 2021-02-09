Remembering Tripp - Family shares memories about his love and ‘Get busy livin’!’

Throughout his youth he attended Battlefield Green Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Middle, and Lee-Davis High School.

Growing up, he gained many close friends and prioritized maintaining these friendships up until his very last day.

As the charismatic honor student he was, he touched the lives of both his peers and teachers. He was even elected “Most Likely to Succeed” by his classmates.

During his four years at his beloved East Carolina University, he earned his degree in finance while being an active member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and was even Class President ’91.

Tripp always carried ECU close to his heart. He and his dad held season tickets to the football games where he would flex his tailgating skills for anyone that would join him. Win or lose, he bled purple and gold.

Later the family legacy would continue as two of Tripp’s six kids attended and graduated from ECU.

Post-graduation, even with other opportunities, he decided to try his hand in the family business.