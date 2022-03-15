Rena SPARKS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPARKS, Rena, 83, of Mechanicsville, departed this life March 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Riley "Buck" Sparks Jr.; son, Riley E. Sparks lll; and grandson, Brandon P. Sparks. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Douglas "Doug" (Debbie) Sparks, P. Randy (Tracey) Sparks; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Ray, Kayla, Shawn, River, Tatum; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Williams (Mary); sister, Teresa Hudson (Lary). A funeral procession lined up at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., to go to the graveside service held at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

