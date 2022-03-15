Rena SPARKS

SPARKS, Rena, 83, of Mechanicsville, departed this life March 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Riley "Buck" Sparks Jr.; son, Riley E. Sparks lll; and grandson, Brandon P. Sparks. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Douglas "Doug" (Debbie) Sparks, P. Randy (Tracey) Sparks; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Ray, Kayla, Shawn, River, Tatum; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Williams (Mary); sister, Teresa Hudson (Lary). A funeral procession lined up at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., to go to the graveside service held at 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
