Residents express concern, support for policy revisions

It is unclear what enforcement measure, if any, would be employed by the Commonwealth to force school districts to comply with the new regulations, but the threat of lawsuits seems more distinct, and several speakers referenced that real possibility.

But Jennifer Balut, a parent and educator in Hanover County, said the proposed policy is not fair and equitable for all students.

“The only reason this policy is being considered is because Hanover County is afraid of litigation, and that is not the right way to make decisions for our children,” she said. “No decision for our students should be made out of fear. We have to stand up for what is the best interest of all of our students and not give in to threats of lawsuits or litigation. It is time we stand up and draw a line in the sand and say this is not right for our children and not right for Hanover County.”

One of the final speakers identified as a transgender male who is a senior at Atlee High School. He described a high school experience of bullying and harassment with kids shouting “what is that” when he walked the halls.