Residents raise autism awareness with sensory-sensitive Christmas

“When I was sworn in as a police officer 32 years ago, I was sworn to protect everybody, not certain populations,” Sutton said. “And this is just one of those populations that needs people to understand.”

Sutton has continuously worked with Donna Gammon to help raise autism awareness in communities and provide support to families. The pair organized a similar event this past September, gathering teachers from Mechanicsville Elementary, parents of children with various hidden disabilities and other community members eager to show support.

The team hopes the alternative Christmas event is only the first of an annual tradition. They also hope to hold larger gatherings in the future, including an April event for Autism Awareness Month that would allow the children to interact with local first responders.

“I think this [Christmas event] was a learning curve, but I definitely see this being an annual event,” Gammon said. “Because the number of children being diagnosed with autism is increasing. The numbers aren't going down, they're going up. So the need is going to grow.”