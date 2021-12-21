Residents raise autism awareness with sensory-sensitive Christmas

RICHMOND — Kicking off the holiday month in celebration, families gathered to witness the annual Mechanicsville Christmas Parade themed “I’ll be Home for Christmas.” While the town’s streets were blocked off for the day’s festivities, making way for parade floats and live music, another event was held for families who may shy away from the bustling crowd.
For the first time held at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, the new Christmas-themed party was designed to cater to and raise awareness about families with children with autism and other disabilities who, due to sensory overload, could not attend the parade.
The event featured a quieter ambience of live music, a face painting station, a buffet of home-cooked food, raffle items for attendees and a canned food drive. A sensory-friendly Santa was also in attendance to meet the children, take photographs with them and give them presents.
Donna Gammon, the event organizer, said the party was “near and dear” to her, as her son, nephew and grandson are on the autism spectrum.
“These kids at the party, they’re not necessarily going to be there at the parade because of the sirens, the bands and just the sensory issue,” Gammon said. “And then, of course, I had been in contact with a gentleman that played Santa and knew that he was a sensory Santa. . . . So that was something else that we were able to give to that special community.”
Working under a tight deadline, Gammon arranged the party in under two months with the help of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, friends, family and community members.
The founder and director of the Chapters Community Support Services, Steve Vaccaro, was instrumental in the event’s success. The Chapters Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering and advocating for individuals and families facing adversity. Among other services provided to individuals with disabilities, the organization offers a platform to these individuals through its broadcasting network.
Vaccaro and his team provided the event’s live entertainment. Dulcimer player and vocalist Tyler Gianchetta, co-host of the Chapters Network show “Youth Heroes Show,” offered a notable performance for attendees. Gianchetta is on the spectrum but has overcome adversity since his youth with music.
“I was literally singing before I could talk,” Gianchetta said, referring to how he had been nonverbal as a child for several years. “The reason I started talking was because I heard music on the radio and realized ‘I want to do that.’ ”
Giachetta further discusses overcoming adversity in his show with co-host and autism advocate Rachel Barcellona. Barcellona made headlines in 2019 as the first Miss Florida contestant with autism.
The event also featured a live-streamed podcast presented by the Chapters Network and hosted by Tim Sutton, sergeant with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. In the newest episode of his weekly show “A New Perspective,” Sutton interviewed the sensory-sensitive Santa, Giachetta, Barcellona and others in order to inspire and educate youth with disabilities while offering light entertainment.
Sutton additionally discussed his years of dedication to the disabled community. From encountering individuals with cognitive issues, disorders, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia while in uniform, Sutton recognized a dire need for change in law enforcement procedures.
According to Sutton, law enforcement officers are not typically trained to recognize signs of autism or other cognitive disabilities. Because of this, individuals with sensory issues may oftentimes face unpleasant encounters with officers.
“The thing about autism, specifically, is it’s an invisible disability,” Sutton said. “Individuals with autism are seven times more likely to encounter law enforcement than a neurotypical person, so we need to know these things.”
Sutton has traveled to various parts of Virginia and the country educating state law enforcement, public safety officers, school faculty members and others in order to raise awareness and maximize “peaceful encounters with positive outcomes.”
“When I was sworn in as a police officer 32 years ago, I was sworn to protect everybody, not certain populations,” Sutton said. “And this is just one of those populations that needs people to understand.”
Sutton has continuously worked with Donna Gammon to help raise autism awareness in communities and provide support to families. The pair organized a similar event this past September, gathering teachers from Mechanicsville Elementary, parents of children with various hidden disabilities and other community members eager to show support.
The team hopes the alternative Christmas event is only the first of an annual tradition. They also hope to hold larger gatherings in the future, including an April event for Autism Awareness Month that would allow the children to interact with local first responders.
“I think this [Christmas event] was a learning curve, but I definitely see this being an annual event,” Gammon said. “Because the number of children being diagnosed with autism is increasing. The numbers aren't going down, they're going up. So the need is going to grow.”
“It’s open for anybody with disabilities, because many times they're the kids that don't get invited to the parties, the birthday parties,” Sutton said. “We’re doing this for them. We want them to have the same opportunities as everybody else. And I’m blessed to be able to be a part of it.”