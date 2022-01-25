Rev. Nick C. LAPCEVIC

LAPCEVIC, The Rev. Nick C., (July 31, 1943 to January 9, 2022, age 78). Nick Charles Lapcevic, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his two children, Erica (Chris) Mason and Nickolas (Sarah) Lapcevic; and his four grandchildren, Lilly and Ian Mason and Avery and Emily Lapcevic. He will be remembered for his faithfulness and love for the Lord, his love for others and his life-long loyalty to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick was born on July 31, 1943, to Nick and Kathie Lapcevic in Westmoreland County, Pa. Nick graduated from Norwin High School in 1961, he then pursued an associate's degree in Physical Education at Potomac State College of West Virginia University, where he played football. He then pursued a degree at Youngstown State University in Business Administration. In 2003, Nick was ordained as an Assemblies of God Pastor. He started his ministry at Mechanicsville Christian Center as the Older Adults Ministry Pastor. In 2007, with the support of his wife, Martha, they planted New Kent Christian Center, where Nick remained senior pastor for 10 years. Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Wymer Lapcevic; his parents, Nick and Kathie Lapcevic; and his sister, Betty Lapcevic. He is survived by his sister, Tish Yoder; and brother, Gary Lapcevic. A memorial service will be held on January 29, 2022, at New Kent Christian Center at 11 a.m.; please wear a Hawaiian shirt if you are able. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to New Kent Christian School. Make donations to NKCS and designate it to the Nick and Mardie Lapcevic scholarship fund in the memo - 9660 Tunstall Rd., New Kent, Va. 23124.