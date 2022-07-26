Reva EDWARDS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDWARDS, Reva Loving, 97, of Mechanicsville, Va., widow of William E. Edwards Jr.; and daughter of the late Arrento and Blanche Ball Loving, died Monday, July 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William E. Edwards Jr.; her parents, Arrento and Blanche Loving; her nine siblings, brothers, Herbert, Andrew, Arrento “Son,” Clarence, Harry and James; and sisters, Ethel Loving, Gertrude Daniel and Mary Gentry. She is survived by her daughter, Reva Ann Edwards, Palm Harbor, Florida; and son, William “Bill” E. Edwards III and wife Kim, Johnson City, Tenn.; two special grandsons, William “Will” E. Edwards IV and Benjamin “Ben” Edwards of Johnson City, Tenn.; and many special nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Richmond Bridge Association where she was a Silver Life Master. She enjoyed playing bridge with many local bridge partners. She was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church for over 90 years where she also served on the Cemetery committee. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services were held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

