Revised wetlands request open for comment - again

RICHMOND -- It could be as late as March 2021 before the State Water Control Board considers a revised Wetlands permit application submitted by Wegmans to build a distribution center in Hanover.
Following a hearing in August where dozens of citizens submitted or voiced objections to the original permit request and its wetlands delineation, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced a second round of public comment regarding the project.
The agency issued a press release earlier this month announcing the extended public comment period. Input will be received until Dec. 4, and a public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The release includes the following statement regarding the agency’s intentions regarding the application: “DEQ’s preliminary decision is to recommend issuance of the permit. Final action on the permit will be taken by the Board, at a regular or special meeting, after the close of the public comment period.”
The statement also acknowledges the long list of concerns raised by citizens at the earlier hearing that included improper wetland delineation resulting in fewer surface waters identified onsite.
- inadequate analysis of secondary impacts from the proposed project.
- inaccurate compensatory mitigation requirements; insufficient off-site alternatives analysis.
- increased flooding from the project.
- environmental justice concerns.
- location of historic resources onsite.
Since the closing date for that additional input is Dec. 4, the application will not be considered at the SWCB’s December meeting. The panel meets quarterly and the next scheduled meeting is not until March.
A group of concerned citizens, many of them from surrounding subdivisions adjacent to the project, focused their efforts on the July meeting, and, apparently, DEQ officials heard the public input.
Many citizens requested the DEQ re-evaluate the amount of wetlands affected or destroyed and conduct additional studies regarding environmental justice as it pertains to the Brown Grove Community.
A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers re-surveyed the property in August and issued a revised PJD (Preliminary Jurisdictional Determination) in mid-September. Additional wetlands affected by the project were discovered. Although only 6.1acres were identified in the initial filing, Corps officials determined that figure was 14.8 acres in a revised finding.
In its revised application, Wegmans agreed to mitigate the identified wetlands damage by purchasing 29.41 acres of mitigation credits.
Hanover resident Rod Morgan has been active in the opposition to the project, beginning with its approval late last year, and was instrumental in prompting a second look at the project by board members in the form of revised proffer amendments
Morgan also is a plaintiff in a case filed against the county regarding the Wegmans approval, and said the revised DEQ application still falls short of a resolution of what he terms critical issues.
“There are at least five major defects with the new application,” Morgan said. “Some are with the Corps, some are with both DEQ and the Corps.”
He cites a continuing lack of communication with the community by the Corps, and said the wetlands delineation remains suspect.
“Although the Corps correctly eliminated the mosaics and now regards those areas as 100% wetlands, there were other issues relating to the delineation than what originally done,” Morgan said.
Many considered the initial survey invalid due to drought-like conditions during the initial inspection. The revised study only examined areas previously identified as mosaics, but did not include the entire property, according to Morgan.
“Air Park's own consultant, RK&K, found 33.8 acres of wetlands on-site. This should be the Corps starting, not ending point,” Morgan said.
Although other Hanover properties were considered for the project, the new application asserts the Ashcake Road site as LEDPA (Least Environmentally Damaging Practicable Alternative).
“Both DEQ and the Corps are required to find that this site is the LEDPA. It is not. Wegmans analysis contains bogus costs and is sprinkled with pixie dust,” Morgan said.
Founded by freed slaves following the Civil War, many Brown Grove residents are concerned regarding impacts of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility, including effects of traffic, cultural impact and lifestyle disruption.
Morgan said those environmental justice concerns are not addressed in the revised application.
“Brown Grove has the legal right to true engagement. When asked about their EJ (Environmental Justice) activities, Wegmans advises that they conducted a meeting on Feb. 7 and followed up with an email on 14th,” Morgan said. “They then go on to make the case that there is no bona fide EJ community in the area. That's a particularly repugnant stance.”
Chris French is a concerned citizen who opposes the project at its current projected site and also is the chair of the Hanover NAACP Environmental & Climate Justice Committee.
French said there have been environmental justice issues with the Brown Grove community for at least six decades dating back to the construction of Interstate 95 and numerous industrial projects that have affected the community.
“Brown Grove has been suffering from industrial encroachment for the past 60 years,” French said. “Nobody at the state or federal level is addressing that nor do they have a plan to address it at this time.”
Wegmans representatives responded to the latest delineations and the adjusted results determined by the Corps.
“The revised application should address the comments/questions/concerns raised by the citizens at the last DEQ public hearing, to the extent they were applicable to the DEQ action. So, for example, it is outside of the DEQ’s responsibility to be addressing traffic impacts of the project, which were brought up at the DEQ public hearing (but already addressed through the county’s proffer amendment process with the [Hanover] County Board of Supervisors),” said Dan Aken, director of Real Estate and Site Development for Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
“But, for all other comments, I believe they will be adequately addressed in our application and the DEQ’s subsequent findings. There are no significant deviations from the original application, primarily just the U.S. Army Corps’ determination that the wetlands that were classified as ‘mosaic’ no longer fit that classification. The overall limits of the wetlands has not changed,” Aken added.
He also acknowledged that the lengthy permit approval process and the pandemic have affected the company’s timeline regarding the project.
“The additional public hearing process (re-review of the wetlands) along with COVID have created significant delays in our project,” Aken said. “We had originally hoped we would be starting site construction this past spring (April 2020). It appears we are now at least one year behind schedule. We remain committed to this project in this location,” he concluded.
French said public claims regarding the project regarding wetlands infringement have all turned out ‘to be accurate.’
“This is a flawed permit. These issues are substantial,” French said. “This permit, at both the state and federal level continue to be significantly flawed or not scientifically or legally defensible as a result.”
Both Morgan and French contend they are not opposed to the proposed distribution center being located in Hanover County, but not at the site proposed.
French said the public involvement and community efforts have exposed numerous issues with the project.
“Throughout this proposed development, the public has identified numerous instances where government agencies did not follow their own rules. The Corps of Engineers having redo their wetlands delineation determination is one such example of how the public has been getting this right from day one,” French said. “It is clear there is more politics than science influencing this effort. That must stop immediately if citizens are to have trust and confidence in the government that should be doing the people’s work. These government agencies should stop focusing on special interests and return to their purpose of running programs without favoritism, he concluded.