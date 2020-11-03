Revised wetlands request open for comment - again

“The additional public hearing process (re-review of the wetlands) along with COVID have created significant delays in our project,” Aken said. “We had originally hoped we would be starting site construction this past spring (April 2020). It appears we are now at least one year behind schedule. We remain committed to this project in this location,” he concluded.

French said public claims regarding the project regarding wetlands infringement have all turned out ‘to be accurate.’

“This is a flawed permit. These issues are substantial,” French said. “This permit, at both the state and federal level continue to be significantly flawed or not scientifically or legally defensible as a result.”

Both Morgan and French contend they are not opposed to the proposed distribution center being located in Hanover County, but not at the site proposed.

French said the public involvement and community efforts have exposed numerous issues with the project.