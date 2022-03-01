Revolutionary War ‘Living History’ at Hanover Tavern

Over the weekend, a group of reenactors visited the grounds of the Hanover Tavern to bring visitors a glimpse of the life of a Hanoverian Revolutionary War soldier. With the morning filled with light conversation, campfire smoke, the sound of a fife playing and more, visiting families were able to travel back in time to 18th century life while grabbing lunch in the tavern.

“It’s the sort of day-to-day minutia of the soldier that gets lost in lists of battles… But, you know, wars are fought and won by boots on the ground,” said Brooke Adams, the marketing and programs manager for the Hanover Tavern. “And so that’s what these guys are representing … the average Revolutionary War soldier, and they are depicting a unit from here in Hanover County.”

The event was titled “The American War for Independence: A Living History Event” and was presented by the 6th Virginia Continental Regiment reenactors. The group portrayed the Hanover County Militia led by Captain Patrick Henry in 1775 and other officers throughout the Revolutionary War.

The event was free admission, with many families filtering in and out throughout the morning and early afternoon to interact with reenactors, visit the variety of stations and even witness an authentic drill and firing demonstration.

Led by regiment member John Pagano, group members displayed what a Continental line regiment in Virginia looked like, with soldiers moving synchronously in tight formations while Pagano shouted orders.

Regiment member Chris Atkinson stood before the crowd of visitors to narrate the drill demonstration while offering important historical context.

“The men that you see here today, most of them are carrying muskets called a British Brown Bess, the British-made musket,” Atkinson explained. “It’s probably the most prevalent musket used by Continental forces or patriot forces during the American Revolution.”

Atkinson offered an up-close demonstration of how the musket operated along with its loading procedure. He also highlighted the triangular-shaped bayonets attached to the muskets for close quarter combat, which was later outlawed internationally. He said in addition to its battle use, bayonets were used as a digging tool, cooking instrument and even a candlestick holder.

Atkinson further explained the elbow-to-elbow formation displayed by the reenactors, which resembled a single rank of the “rank and file” system used in battle. As their .75 caliber muskets held an accuracy of about 75 to 100 yards, soldiers would have to close their ranks in order to have an effect on the enemy, Atkinson said.

“So that’s how they operated in the field of battle,” Atkinson said. “You mash your men to mash your firepower.”

Several crowd members covered their ears as reenactors fired blanks from their muskets, producing a sharp explosive sound and lingering cloud of smoke as onlookers marveled at the spectacle.

Another significant feature of the event was the assortment of uniforms worn by the reenactors. The uniforms were hand-stitched in order to accurately depict the clothing worn by the soldiers of the time period, with many even sewn by the reenactors themselves.

One of the stations set up for the day displayed the necessary materials for the tailoring of the uniforms. Pagano offered an interactive lesson to children and parents on the lengthy process of sewing the uniforms, explaining how common Continental Army jackets would take around 35 hours by hand to make.

Children were also given the interactive experience of participating in the event’s “Kid’s School of the Soldier and Maneuvers” program. Children were offered toy wooden muskets as reenactors guided them through drill and firing procedures. Laughter rang in the air as children playfully “charged” at their parents with wooden bayonets, contributing to the day’s light atmosphere.

“Kids love it,” Adams said. “And that’s really the thing for us at the tavern. Keeping the next generations coming up interested in history becomes more and more of a challenge. And so getting kids out here is vital to places like the tavern continuing to exist and function into the future.”

“I love the educational aspect,” said Travis Herbert, a regiment member and Hanover Tavern board member. “For me, doing this is so much more enjoyable than, you know, the big shoot ‘em, bang, bang reenactments… If one of [these kids] goes home and wants to read a book about this, that is a huge success.”

Herbert explained how the reenactors strive to accurately represent the everyday lives of local militias by additionally providing a display of the soldiers’ rations. Throughout the morning, reenactors were taking turns cooking a potato and meat stew named “Cheap and Economical Stew” in the London Gazette prior to the Revolutionary War, which was a typically-used recipe in encampments. The recipe incorporated peas, pork, potato and other commonly found ingredients in the south.

Herbert said the distribution of labor shown by the reenactors represented how soldiers split up the workload on encampments, with soldiers accumulating all their resources for its preparation. One soldier would be designated as the cook while others were tasked with splitting the wood for the fire, tending to the fire, fetching the water and more.

“For four or five years they would eat together, do everything together and they became incredibly close,” Herbert said. “You read these tales after the war of how these guys remained fast friends throughout the rest of their lives because of the bonds they built during the war.”

After over an hour of preparation, the stew was finally ready and shared amongst the reenactors. Members stood around the fire as they enjoyed their meal, chatting amongst themselves in pleasant and light-hearted conversation, depicting the strong sense of companionship and community found in these encampments at the time.

Herbert explained how his regiment shares a similar comradeship with one another in the group’s reenactments.

“It’s that dedication and that love of history that really brings everybody together,” Herbert said. “And I’ve made some of the best friends in my life in this hobby.”

Members of the group frequently travel to host similar living history programs and battle reenactments. Atkinson said the “6th Virginia Continental Regiment” is transitioning to the name “The Virginia Line,” as the group reenacts other regiments throughout Virginia in both the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

The group is currently planning for a larger scale event on Memorial Day in Scotchtown. In addition, the group will continue to visit the Hanover Tavern for future living history events.

“These are really worthwhile events,” Adams said. “They are critical in keeping history in front of the public, which is a constant challenge for historical sites and history museums.”

“We come up here and do these types of programs to give us an opportunity to get out and interact in public, and we all love the educational aspect,” Herbert said. “But it also brings a lot of attention to the tavern. And that’s one of the best benefits of it.”