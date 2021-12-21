Rhina Mingee

MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virginia Cross built a cabin in 1939. She had suffered many challenges since our dad, William "Billy" Mingee passed in March of 2014. Married in August of 1949 to "the only boy she ever loved," they almost made it to their 65th wedding anniversary. It was only her spunk and fighting spirit that kept her going since that time. In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Virginia Cross; and a brother, Hardin Cross. She had five daughters who loved her dearly, Bette Bowman (Norton), Nancy Oley (Chris), Christy Elliott (Junior), Kim Taylor and Lori Foster (Michael). The only treasures she loved as much as her girls were her nine grandchildren, Emily, Jason, Katie, Abi, Matt, Arik, Jazzmin, Danielle and Dominick. She also had eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Alma Marshall; as well as nieces and nephews. Mom spent her life taking care of her children, her grandchildren and her home. She worked 32 years for the Bon Secours School of Nursing as a part-time house mother and front desk receptionist. She retired in 2014, always loving her connection to youth and learning. Her favorite saying was, "Be kind to everyone, she could be your nurse one day," which did happen several times! Our family would like to thank Nichola Rockland of The Haven Assisted Living for truly exceptional care of our mom for the past four years. Mom is gone from our sight as she sails across that river, but her spirit lives on in each of us. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Amedisys Foundation, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112. bennettfuneralhomes.com