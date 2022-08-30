Rhonda THOMPSON

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and her sister, Angela McGowan. She is survived by her parents, J.B. Smith and Rita Trent; husband, Kenneth; son, Rhett; siblings, Lindsay, Randy (Megan); and brother-in-law, Sean; special aunt, Kim; dear friend, Keon; and many nieces, nephews and uncles. Rhonda graduated from Lee-Davis High School and continued her education in Nursing to become a CNA and LPN. The family received friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville where a memorial service immediately followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or plant a tree in memory of Rhonda.

