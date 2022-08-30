Rhonda THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and her sister, Angela McGowan. She is survived by her parents, J.B. Smith and Rita Trent; husband, Kenneth; son, Rhett; siblings, Lindsay, Randy (Megan); and brother-in-law, Sean; special aunt, Kim; dear friend, Keon; and many nieces, nephews and uncles. Rhonda graduated from Lee-Davis High School and continued her education in Nursing to become a CNA and LPN. The family received friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville where a memorial service immediately followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or plant a tree in memory of Rhonda.