Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Hanover County’s new airport terminal

County Administrator John A. Budesky, members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Department of Aviation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new terminal building on the east side of the Hanover County Airport.

“This terminal is not only going to be a draw for additional corporate investment, but we are very proud of the existing partners we have and only look for further success as time moves on,” Budesky said.

The new 7,000-square-foot terminal includes a spacious lobby for air travelers, conference room facilities, pilot lounge and flight planning facilities. The new terminal building has been primarily funded through federal and state sources, including a more than $2 million grant provided by the Virginia Department of Aviation.

The Hanover County Airport is a General Aviation Reliever Airport for Richmond International. Just over 100 aircraft are based in Hanover County. In addition to serving a variety of smaller aircraft, the Hanover County Airport is designed for mid-size corporate jets.

Jackie Dankos, chairman of the Hanover County Airport Committee, told the crowd the potential for the good of the county is unlimited. “It will serve as a jewel in our portfolio in attracting new industry and this means more jobs for our people,” he said.

Hanover County Airport Committee of Virginia Aviation is the fixed-base operator of the Hanover County Airport, offering charter services, maintenance and management.