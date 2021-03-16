WESTFALL, Rich, 48, of Hanover County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Linn Westfall; and his mother, Sandra L. Faber. Rich is survived by his father, Richard E. Westfall (Nancy); twin brother, David E. Westfall (Charessa); and sister, Robin L. McMillion; three nephews, Kalob, Nicklaus and Joshua; and special friends, Tiffany and Bryan. Rich was an electrician for Local Electric, Inc. for 14 years; an avid fisherman whose favorite spot was on the Pamunkey River; and he loved spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Rich WESTFALL
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
HANOVER – Hanover County NAACP President Patricia Hunter-Jordan issued the following statement in response to the State Water Control Board’s …
HANOVER – A male juvenile was arrested in the shooting death of Jacob Dwayne Martin, 23, of Mechanicsville.
Public hearing: Will citizens win or lose?
MECHANICSVILLE – When I got the first of the series of two shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine, it was pretty much painless save for a sore arm.
From the time I arrived here in 2008, the Hanover Tavern became a favorite place to meet friends or take visiting guests for lunch, or join my…
RICHMOND -- Following two public hearings and a special meeting, the Virginia State Water Control Board has approved a Water Protection Permit…
HANOVER -- Members of VFW Post 10657 have received approval on their request for an amended Conditional Use Permit (CUP), paving the way for t…
ASHLAND – An early morning fire Saturday claimed the life of one resident in Ashland and left a family homeless.
ASHLAND -- That pesky walk to your neighbor’s house could get easier with a new ordinance allowing golf carts on some rural public streets pas…
WELLS, Barbara Cottrell, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene…