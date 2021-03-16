Rich WESTFALL

 Skip to main content
WESTFALL, Rich, 48, of Hanover County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Linn Westfall; and his mother, Sandra L. Faber. Rich is survived by his father, Richard E. Westfall (Nancy); twin brother, David E. Westfall (Charessa); and sister, Robin L. McMillion; three nephews, Kalob, Nicklaus and Joshua; and special friends, Tiffany and Bryan. Rich was an electrician for Local Electric, Inc. for 14 years; an avid fisherman whose favorite spot was on the Pamunkey River; and he loved spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

