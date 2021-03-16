Rich WESTFALL

WESTFALL, Rich, 48, of Hanover County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Linn Westfall; and his mother, Sandra L. Faber. Rich is survived by his father, Richard E. Westfall (Nancy); twin brother, David E. Westfall (Charessa); and sister, Robin L. McMillion; three nephews, Kalob, Nicklaus and Joshua; and special friends, Tiffany and Bryan. Rich was an electrician for Local Electric, Inc. for 14 years; an avid fisherman whose favorite spot was on the Pamunkey River; and he loved spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.