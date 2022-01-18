Richard Allen NEELY, Jr.

NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friendly man, Richard was loved by many. The first son of Ethel S. and Richard A. Neely Sr., he was born June 21, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia. After he graduated from Henrico High School in 1969, he attended Ferrum College and East Carolina University before graduating with a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. Growing up, he earned money as a paper boy for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and later became a District Manager for the Richmond News Leader while in college. He was promoted to several management roles in the circulation, sales and marketing departments throughout his 39-year career with Richmond Newspapers. He also served in a leadership role with the Richmond Times-Dispatch Invitational Basketball Tournament, which began as a tournament among state college teams over the winter break and evolved into a tournament of area high school teams. In addition, he helped initiate and orchestrate the Taste of Richmond event, sponsored by the newspaper, that showcased local restaurants on Brown's Island for many years. In 1979, he married his soulmate, Paula Kripaitis, who he met in college. Married for 42 years, they had three children, Richard Brian Neely, Laura Kathryn Neely and Sarah Bethany Neely. Richard was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed snorkeling, fishing and organic gardening. He was also a lifelong, diehard VCU Rams basketball fan and attended nearly every home game since the 1970s. After he retired, he and his wife established "Neely's Garden," and grew and sold organic vegetables, herbs and breads for several years at the Ashland Farmers Market, where they developed a loyal customer base. Known by some as the "tomato angel," he had a passion for growing organic heirloom Hanover tomatoes and loved Cherokee Purple tomatoes the best. A longtime member of Immanuel Episcopal Church in Old Church, Virginia, he faithfully served as head usher and volunteer treasurer of the Immanuel Old Church Foundation for many years. He was also a volunteer coach for Hanover County youth basketball and baseball teams. Richard is survived by his wife, Paula K. Neely; children, Brian Neely (Lauren), Laura Neely, Sarah Neely; grandchildren, Elizabeth Neely, Brandt Neely; and his brothers, William Douglas Neely (Donna) and David Russell Neely (Catherine). A memorial service followed by interment was held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 3263 Old Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Masks were required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Church and sent to the address above. bennettfuneralhomes.com