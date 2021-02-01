Richard CARDEN

CARDEN, O. IRichard I, 68, of Mechanicsville, went to his heavenly home on January 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; mother, Shirley Carden; father Richard O. Carden I (Georgeen); brother, David (Susan) Carden; sister, Susan (Roland Jr.) Baskette; brother, John (Jan) Carden; daughter, Jessica (Nate) Sharp; grandchildren, Leona, James, Harold, Elowen, Randolph; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. He was the owner of IIr Associates and publisher of The Virginia Engineer Magazine for over 25 years. Richard was most currently employed with Virginia ABC. A loving father, husband and friend to all who knew him, Richard was an avid reader especially of history and science and could speak at length on many subjects. He loved to tell stories and with his brilliant mind, vivid imagination and quick wit would weave wonderful tales to the listener's delight. Richard would always leave you laughing and happy to see or speak to him. A very hardworking man who served the Lord, Richard did his best in everything, brought joy to all who knew him and always made you feel loved. He was a true southern gentleman. A private service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.