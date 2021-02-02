Richard Franklin GENTRY

GENTRY, Richard Franklin “Dickie”, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2021. He was born May 10, 1943 and grew up in Hanover County. He graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and was a member of the National Guard. Dickie also worked for DMV and CSC. He is survived by his son, R. Warren Gentry (Suzan); grandchildren, Zachary, Savannah and Avery Gentry of Virginia Beach; niece, Beth Beahr (Chad); great-nieces, Lauren and Mallory; great-nephew, Mason; and many special cousins. Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Albert F. and Lois Mae Hylton Gentry; and his sister, Bonnie Lucord. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will immediately follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. We ask you to practice safety by social distancing and wearing a mask. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all who worked so hard to save Dad/Grandpa Gentry while on his daily walk.
