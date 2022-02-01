Richard Graham PAUL

PAUL, Richard Graham, 90, of Old Church, peacefully passed away at home Monday, January 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ruby Mae Paul; and his parents, James R. and Hazel G. Paul. He is survived by three children, Deborah Allen (Roy), Denise Rodriguez and Richard W. Paul (Tammy); five grandchildren, Graham (Jessica), Sarah, Lauren (Graham), Emily and Megan; three great-grandchildren, Trentin, Nevaeh and Aubriana. Richard was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War conflict. He enjoyed building homes as a contractor, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He found great pleasure in smoking a good cigar and drinking cheap whiskey. His sage advise for a good life: Have a good wife, good children, a good horse and a good dog; and he felt that he was blessed with all those things. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.
