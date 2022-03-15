MILLER, Mr. Richard "Sharky," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Dick was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 23, 1940 to Arthur Gordon Miller and Anne Virginia Miller. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Miller. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Mike Miller (Ann); sister, Pat Martin (Jack); nieces, Amy Allen (Chris) and Sarah Martin; nephew, Jackson Martin; great-niece, Samantha Allen; and his beloved cat, Skoshi. Dick was like no one else you would ever meet. He was an accomplished machinist and mechanic, an avid music lover who would talk about music to anyone who would listen, an expert on all things shark-related, a member of the TOT Fishing Club that tagged sharks at Cape Hatteras and a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys. His family will miss him dearly. Services will be private.
Richard MILLER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
Last week, a number of Hanover County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. The w…
The Mechanicsville High School and Hanover High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets have been keeping busy this …
HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, t…
SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly f…
In light of a recent wave of officer decertification following a nationwide push for police reform, the Hanover NAACP has called for further i…
ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …
All seats were occupied during last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Allen Davidson holding the previously-vacant Beav…
BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death b…
The Hanover County Administrator’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 and included five-year plan proposes significant projects for the c…