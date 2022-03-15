Richard MILLER

MILLER, Mr. Richard "Sharky," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Dick was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 23, 1940 to Arthur Gordon Miller and Anne Virginia Miller. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Miller. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Mike Miller (Ann); sister, Pat Martin (Jack); nieces, Amy Allen (Chris) and Sarah Martin; nephew, Jackson Martin; great-niece, Samantha Allen; and his beloved cat, Skoshi. Dick was like no one else you would ever meet. He was an accomplished machinist and mechanic, an avid music lover who would talk about music to anyone who would listen, an expert on all things shark-related, a member of the TOT Fishing Club that tagged sharks at Cape Hatteras and a long-time fan of the Dallas Cowboys. His family will miss him dearly. Services will be private.