Richard Owen GILES

GILES, Richard Owen, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriett and Oscar Giles. He is survived by his children, J.R. (Kanda), Jessaca (William); three grandchildren, Kiersten, Carson, Bronson; brother, Oscar Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Richard retired from Philip Morris with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed sports and fishing, but was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
