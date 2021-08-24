Richard P. Robinson

ROBINSON, Richard P., 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by family and close friends. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart. As a Technical Sergeant in the Virginia Air National Guard, he served as an aircraft technician. After retiring from the Virginia Air National Guard, he loved helping others and working part-time at Nelsen Funeral Home. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed woodworking, making cigar box guitars, building amplifiers and cooking chili. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Robinson; and a brother, Raymond Robinson. He is survived by a dear friend, Elaine Trinder; son, Maki Robinson; stepchildren, Lauren Cochran and Jeffrey Sanders; four stepgrandchildren; and a brother, James Robinson of Florida. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.
