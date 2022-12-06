HARDING, Richard A., 89, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Nov. 29, 2022. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Petronella "Pet" Hardin and John "Jack" Hardin. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Burns Harding; and his sister, Joan Ellen Bedford. He was a resident of Hanover County for 42 years and Chesterfield County for the past nine years. A 1966 graduate of the Detroit Institute of Technology, he was employed in Human Relations at the Ethyl Corporation for 40 years. He was involved in various local churches and Christian ministries throughout his life. He was also an avid bowler and woodworker. He is survived by his six children, Lynn (Carter) Crafford of Fairfax, Patricia "Patty" (Ben) Beasley of Lovettsville, Wendy Oswald of Omaha, Neb., Daniel "Danny" (Tracy) Harding of Bridgewater, Sally (Mark) Weber of Naperville, Ill. and Karen (Mac) Hutton of Midlothian; 24 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment will be private in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare, Mich. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Gideons International or Brandermill Woods Foundation and arrangements by Bliley's Chippenham.
