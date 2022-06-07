Rickey Dale BURTON, Sr.

BURTON, Rickey Dale Sr., 64, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family on June 1, 2022. He was greeted in heaven by his parents and siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 44 years, Diane Burton; seven children, Brenda Lee (Earl), Tabatha Mihalcoe (John), Rickey Burton Jr. (Tina), Felicia Nelson (Michael), Kenny Burton (Victoria), Cassandra Schneider (John) and Kim Dunlap; 12 grandchildren, Jenna, Ricky III, Katelyn, Savannah, John V, Alyssa, Madelyn, Kennadi, Catherine, Peytonn, David and Eli; two nieces, Rose and Christy; three nephews, Jason, Will and Brad; and his loving dog, Romeo. Rickey was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. In his younger years, he was employed by Phillip Morris and successfully operated his own business, Burton’s Tile, for many years until retirement. He was a master of his craft with a keen eye for detail. Over the years, he served as a teacher and mentor to many young people, teaching them his trade and to appreciate life. Rickey was always optimistic, honorable, strong, courageous, gentle, kind and loving and a pillar of strength to his family and all those he met. He enjoyed fishing and having a good time, but his greatest love was his time spent with his family. He engrained in his children the importance of family, Sunday dinners together and the strength they have when they are united as one. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, second only to his beautiful wife, whom he cherished. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Though they will miss him greatly, the family finds peace in the thought that he has been reunited with his siblings, and that the Burton boys will watch over them as their guardian angels until they join them in heaven. Rickey leaves behind a legacy of love and a strong family to carry on his traditions.
