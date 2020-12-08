Rita Beaudoin AME

AMES, Rita Beaudoin, 97, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020, in Mechanicsville. Prior to her death she enjoyed visits with family and FaceTime visits with relatives and friends, especially her great-grandson, Conor, who brought great joy to her later years. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Josaphat and Rose Alma Lemaire Boucher of Swanton, Vermont; two sisters, Carmen Hamel and Cecile Murphy; and three brothers, Gerard, Marcel and John Paul Boucher. Rita grew up on the family farm in Swanton, Vermont and attended St. Anne’s Academy. Upon graduation, she moved to Burlington, Vermont and worked for Remington Rand for 13 years. In 1954, she married J. Adrien Beaudoin. Adrien was an accountant for GE, and together he and Rita made a life in Burlington’s North End and had two children, Claudette (1956) and Ronald (1960). Sadly, Adrien died at an early age in 1962. After Adrien’s death, Rita worked diligently to bring normalcy to her children’s lives. She worked in the school library at Burlington High School and at the University of Vermont. Rita belonged to St. Mark’s Church and was active in the Ladies of St. Mark’s for many years. She also volunteered at the Medical Center Hospital and for Meals on Wheels. In 1981, Rita married Benjamin C. Ames. Rita and Ben shared many interests and a common devotion to their church. After Ben retired, the two enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the country in their RV, visiting friends and family, gardening at their home in Vermont and eventually spending winter months in Ft. Myers, Florida. Rita and Ben moved to The Pines in South Burlington in 2014 and enjoyed meeting new friends and the worry-free lifestyle an adult community provides. After Ben’s death in 2016, Rita moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia. There she enjoyed new friendships and experiences with fellow residents at Covenant Woods. Rita is survived by her daughter, Claudette Beaudoin Lewis (Jonathan) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; her son, Ronald Beaudoin (Elizabeth) of Greenville, South Carolina; stepdaughters, Kerry Ames Campbell (Charles) of Killeen, Texas and Bennye Ames (Fred Cota) of Winooski, Vermont; and stepson, Timothy Charles Ames of Perris, California. Rita is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan Lewis (Teresa), Adrienne Lewis Hubbard (Mark), Judith Beaudoin Frontin (Cory) and Kathleen Beaudoin. Rita is also survived by her stepgrandchildren, Christopher Campbell (Lisa), Leslie Campbell Borne (Michael), Michael David Campbell, Charles Campbell Jr. (Theresa), Sarah Dudley, Catherine Cota Jarvis (Travis) and Adam Cota. Rita is also survived by great-grandson, Conor Lewis; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Benjamin Borne and Hayden, Ethan and Erin Campbell. The family wishes to thank the staff at Covenant Woods for the outstanding care and love they provided for Rita and her family during her final days. Due to the pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held next spring at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington, Vermont and burial will be in New Mount Calvary Cemetery. Notice will be posted when the date is selected. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s memory to Vermont Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, Vermont 05466. bennettfuneralhomes.com.