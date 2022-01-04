 Skip to main content
ROBERT Byron MORRIS JR.
ROBERT Byron MORRIS JR.

Local Obituaries

MORRIS, Robert Byron "Bobby" Jr., 72, of Tappahannock, passed away suddenly on December 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Morris Sr.; mother, Nellie Richards; brothers, Oscar Carle and Frank Whitlow. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Margie Finch and Maria Blaney; stepdaughter, Dawn West; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Harrison Whitlow. Bobby was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved to fish and was an aviation enthusiast. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

