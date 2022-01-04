ROBERT Byron MORRIS JR.

MORRIS, Robert Byron "Bobby" Jr., 72, of Tappahannock, passed away suddenly on December 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Morris Sr.; mother, Nellie Richards; brothers, Oscar Carle and Frank Whitlow. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Margie Finch and Maria Blaney; stepdaughter, Dawn West; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Harrison Whitlow. Bobby was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved to fish and was an aviation enthusiast. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.