Robert CORSON

CORSON, Robert Paul 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Florence Corson and Georgia Burns. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Balderson-Corson; his son, Christopher Corson (Alice) of Portland, Maine; his daughter, Lisa Jeanne Corson of Falmouth, Maine; his sister, Judy Penn of New Jersey; Pat’s children, Ron Balderson (Cindy) and David Balderson (Sherri) of Mechanicsville and Karen Sinopoli (Cliff), McKees Rocks, Pa.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Adele Corson of Portland; Pat’s grandchildren, Bill Sinopoli of Pittsburgh, Joe Sinopoli of BelAir, Md., Melissa Fischer (Matt) of Coraopolis, Pa., Kelly Deitz (Jason), Callao, Va. and Molly Balderson, Mechanicsville; and five “special” great-grandchildren, Maddie, Emily and Julia Fischer and Phillip and Kara Deitz. Bob was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He loved the Brooklyn Dodgers and collected memorabilia from them all his life. He was also an avid golfer. Bob had many professions during his life; his favorite was being a Magician, where he brought joy to children of all ages and was a member of the Magicians Club of N.Y. He was President and owner of the Corson Group, a consulting firm. He taught at St. Joseph’s College in Maine and Temple University and University of Phoenix in Philadelphia. He worked with the Boys Club and Make a Wish Foundation. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the Hanover Ruritan Club. He helped organize a chapter of Celebrate Recovery at Clermont United Methodist in Fla. Bob spent many years fundraising for homeless veterans. He spent the last months of his life at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center in South Richmond. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bennett Funeral Homes, Mechanicsville Chapel on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. The family will receive visitors after 2:00PM untill time of service. The service can be viewed via livestream at https://www.reellyfeproductions.com/watch-live. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Aid Our Veterans or any other veterans’ group. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
