 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert FAUTEUX

  • 0
FAUTEUX

FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He is survived by his loving wife, Cammy D. Fauteux; daughter, Ashley B. Fauteux; son, Alexander J. Fauteux; parents, Sylvio and Jeanne Fauteux; and his brother, Leo Fauteux. Bob grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he graduated from West High School. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorcycle enthusiast. Bob was the owner and operator of Mid Atlantic Tree Harvesters and Fauteux Trucking. He was a lifetime member of American Motorcyclists Association and the Virginia Deer Hunters Association, and was a member of NESC Motocross, District 13 Motocross and Masters Motocross. Bob spent his time taking care of those he loved, his family, friends, MATH & Fauteux Trucking family and his Motocross family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Log A Load For Kids, 9318 W. Oak Dr., S. Chesterfield, Va. 23803; or the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 715, Manquin, Va. 23106. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

John DURBIN

John DURBIN

DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…

Brian GENTILINI

Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…

Carroll DELBRIDGE

Carroll DELBRIDGE

DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to…

Shirley GUY

Shirley GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News