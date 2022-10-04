Robert FAUTEUX

FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He is survived by his loving wife, Cammy D. Fauteux; daughter, Ashley B. Fauteux; son, Alexander J. Fauteux; parents, Sylvio and Jeanne Fauteux; and his brother, Leo Fauteux. Bob grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he graduated from West High School. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorcycle enthusiast. Bob was the owner and operator of Mid Atlantic Tree Harvesters and Fauteux Trucking. He was a lifetime member of American Motorcyclists Association and the Virginia Deer Hunters Association, and was a member of NESC Motocross, District 13 Motocross and Masters Motocross. Bob spent his time taking care of those he loved, his family, friends, MATH & Fauteux Trucking family and his Motocross family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Log A Load For Kids, 9318 W. Oak Dr., S. Chesterfield, Va. 23803; or the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 715, Manquin, Va. 23106. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
