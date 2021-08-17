HENLEY, Robert Spalding "Bob," 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on August 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Henley; parents, Samuel and Clara Henley; and brother, Samuel Earl Henley Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Diana Evans Henley; son, Rob Henley (Kelly Williams); grandson, Robbie Henley; and many extended family members. Bob graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1956 and then went to serve in the Navy. He retired as a tax accountant from the Virginia Department of Taxation after 56 years of service. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where the funeral service were held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Robert Henley
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Ashley Morgan, daughter of Bryant Morgan and Stacy Morgan of Mechanicsville, VA, and Charles Dylan Pearson, son of Charles and Dawn Pe…
At a public hearing last month, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors voted to deny an application for a zoning request in the Beaverdam Dis…
Virginia Absher
Hanover County’s belated 300th Birthday Celebration continued last week with Hanover Night at The Diamond. The event featured $3 tickets for t…
Ashland is experiencing what some may consider a pressing but pleasant financial situation.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Political sign resulted in vandalism
Congratulations to Managing Editor Melody Kinser on her retirement
Hanover County Administrator John Budesky announced last week a new public/private partnership designed to provide internet service to areas t…
Saturday, Aug. 14