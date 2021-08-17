Robert Henley

HENLEY, Robert Spalding "Bob," 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on August 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Henley; parents, Samuel and Clara Henley; and brother, Samuel Earl Henley Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Diana Evans Henley; son, Rob Henley (Kelly Williams); grandson, Robbie Henley; and many extended family members. Bob graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1956 and then went to serve in the Navy. He retired as a tax accountant from the Virginia Department of Taxation after 56 years of service. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where the funeral service were held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.