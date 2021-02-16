Robert J. MURPHY

MURPHY, Robert J., 56, of Mechanicsville, passed February 6, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Linda Murphy; grandmother, Doris Bachmann; wife, Amy Murphy; stepdaughter, Elise; and nephew, Howie. Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Robert worked at Cleveland Cement Contractors for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.