 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert JUSTIS

  • 0
JUSTIS

JUSTIS, Robert "Bob" Franklin, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered his heavenly home in peace on Aug. 11, 2022. He was a pastor in the VA Conference of the United Methodist Church for 25 years. He had a loving, compassionate heart and a great sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol; sister, Jackie Bowen (Art); son, Thomas (Misty); daughter, Rebekah Justis; grandchildren, Kimberly, Zach and Elizabeth; two aunts, Marion Pastore and Sue Justis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Franklin Justis; and mother, Ruth Johnson Justis; and a brother, Joseph Melvin Justis. The family is so appreciative of the love and care he received during his stay at Elizabeth House. A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville UMC, 7356 Atlee Road, with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsville UMC, RCHC 5101 Cox Road, #225, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Elizabeth House 3590 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

June BEAZLEY

June BEAZLEY

BEAZLEY, June McGhee, 76, of Montpelier, Virginia, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her hu…

Stephen Austin DUNN

Stephen Austin DUNN

DUNN, Stephen Austin. Beloved son and brother, Stephen Austin Dunn, 38, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.…

Carole ANDERSON

Carole ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Carole Bishop, 79, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully on Aug.2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice R. Bisho…

William MOONEY, Jr.

William MOONEY, Jr.

MOONEY, William Kennedy Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this earth on July 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willia…

Stanley Taylor WARE,Jr.

Stanley Taylor WARE,Jr.

WARE, Stanley Taylor Jr., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on July 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News