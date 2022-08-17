Robert JUSTIS

JUSTIS, Robert "Bob" Franklin, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered his heavenly home in peace on Aug. 11, 2022. He was a pastor in the VA Conference of the United Methodist Church for 25 years. He had a loving, compassionate heart and a great sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol; sister, Jackie Bowen (Art); son, Thomas (Misty); daughter, Rebekah Justis; grandchildren, Kimberly, Zach and Elizabeth; two aunts, Marion Pastore and Sue Justis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Franklin Justis; and mother, Ruth Johnson Justis; and a brother, Joseph Melvin Justis. The family is so appreciative of the love and care he received during his stay at Elizabeth House. A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville UMC, 7356 Atlee Road, with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsville UMC, RCHC 5101 Cox Road, #225, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Elizabeth House 3590 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.