PARRISH, Robert L. "Bobby"/ "Pops" Sr., 87 years young, of Mechanicsville, Va., Rock and Hero, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. He is survived by his son, Robert Parrish Jr.; his daughter, Connie Haynes (Danny) and their mother, Evelyn Davis; his two bonus daughters, Brenda Leber (Tim) and TT; his four grandkids, Brian Parrish, Billy Whitaker Jr., Bobby Parrish III, Douglas Peterson Jr. (Courtney); three bonus grandchildren, Timothy Leber Jr., Michelle Peterson and Elizabeth Saxon; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that he considered family. Robert was an active member and volunteer of Atlee Community Church, as well as Babcock Masonic Lodge No. 322. He was very proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. Robert retired from the Richmond Airport Valet after 25 years in 2021. He was a friend to all. Family was always his number one priority. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Anyone who truly got to know him as Pops, knows how truly caring and amazing he really was. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Atlee Community Church, 7171 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. There was also a reception following the service at the church. A private interment will be held in Amelia Veterans Cemetery.
Robert PARRISH
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover County School Board faced an evening of heated responses to a proposed transgender and non-binary bathroom and locker room policy …
The Great Cycle Challenge USA is returning for its seventh year to communities across the nation, inviting cyclists of all ages to pedal their…
It’s been a year since an extensive nationwide search led to the Covenant Woods Board of Directors to hire Dr. Thom Wright as the new CEO and …
A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.
The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Harvest of Hope” fundraising event is returning this fall to the Hanover Vegetable…
NOEL, Ronald Steven "Ronnie," of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was preced…
RICHMAN, Robert Alan, born in St. Louis, Mo., Bob passed away at his home on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 99. Bob will be remembered for his hu…
Last week’s Hanover County School Board attracted a wave of supporters and opponents of a proposed Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) bathro…
Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
JENKINS, Kathleen B. "Kathy," 75, of Dunnsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her hu…