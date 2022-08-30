PARRISH, Robert L. "Bobby"/ "Pops" Sr., 87 years young, of Mechanicsville, Va., Rock and Hero, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. He is survived by his son, Robert Parrish Jr.; his daughter, Connie Haynes (Danny) and their mother, Evelyn Davis; his two bonus daughters, Brenda Leber (Tim) and TT; his four grandkids, Brian Parrish, Billy Whitaker Jr., Bobby Parrish III, Douglas Peterson Jr. (Courtney); three bonus grandchildren, Timothy Leber Jr., Michelle Peterson and Elizabeth Saxon; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that he considered family. Robert was an active member and volunteer of Atlee Community Church, as well as Babcock Masonic Lodge No. 322. He was very proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. Robert retired from the Richmond Airport Valet after 25 years in 2021. He was a friend to all. Family was always his number one priority. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Anyone who truly got to know him as Pops, knows how truly caring and amazing he really was. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Atlee Community Church, 7171 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. There was also a reception following the service at the church. A private interment will be held in Amelia Veterans Cemetery.